The Metro Nashville Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they said attacked a woman Wednesday outside of a Bellevue church.
According to an MNPD release, the unidentified woman was putting her toddler into her vehicle just after 10 a.m in the parking lot of a church on Hicks Road when she was “attacked from behind” by a man armed with a knife.
“He grabbed her by her hair and attempted to take her clothes off,” the release noted. “She fought back and he fled into the woods behind the church, possibly to a nearby homeless encampment.”
Police describe the man as a thin, white male with shoulder-length blond hair and a “bushy” beard who was wearing a dark-colored and white flannel-type shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.
MNPD deployed dogs and a helicopter during their search for the man. They are now asking anyone with information about the man or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
