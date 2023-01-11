The Metro Nashville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said carjacked a woman in Green Hills in October.
According to a January 2023 MNPD news release, the incident took place at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, and involved an unidentified woman whose red Volkswagen Jetta was initially sideswiped by another vehicle.
That woman reported to police that the man got out of the vehicle and "demanded she get out of her car at gunpoint," also taking the victim's phone and other belongings inside of her car.
Police said that the man was recorded on a convenience store security camera driving the stolen Jetta, which was recovered in a Dickerson Pike hotel parking lot in December.
MNPD is asking that anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
