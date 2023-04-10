The Metro Council on Monday unanimously voted to send expelled Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) back to the Tennessee General Assembly in an interim capacity, days after Republicans voted to kick him out of the legislature for leading an anti-gun protest on the House floor.
"This afternoon's vote is unprecedented, but so was the action of the legislature," Mayor John Cooper said, addressing the special-called meeting. "Let's give them their voice back."
Added Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, who lost to Jones in the 2022 Democratic primary: "We are restoring the political voice of the 70,000 people of District 52."
A special election to fill the remainder of Jones’ original term is expected to be held later this year.
Jones, Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) faced expulsion after they gathered on the House floor days after a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville left three students and three staff members dead. Last week, the Republican-controlled House voted to expel Jones and Pearson, while the Johnson expulsion effort fell one vote short of reaching the required two-thirds majority.
Most members of the Metro Council quickly said they would send Jones back in an interim capacity. The Shelby County Commission is meeting Wednesday to consider the Pearson vacancy.
The move has spurred international attention. Vice President Kamala Harris came to Nashville last week to meet with the trio, and President Joe Biden met with them via videoconference. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is among the lawyers counseling Pearson and Jones. The group of attorneys wrote to House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) urging the House to accept the interim appointments if Jones and Pearson are returned to the legislature.
Supporters then marched the few blocks from the Metro Courthouse to the state Capitol, where the House was scheduled to begin a floor session minutes after the end of the special Metro Council meeting. On the steps of the Capitol, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles swore Jones in, returning him to his seat just four days after he was expelled.
Back on the House floor shortly after, Jones made his first comments: “I want to welcome the people back to the people’s house. I want to welcome democracy back to the people’s house. ... No unjust attack on democracy will happen unchallenged.”
