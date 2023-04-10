A Nashville woman has been charged with the Dec. 2020 shooting death of her boyfriend inside of her Swiss Avenue apartment following a grand jury indictment.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, 33-year-old Tiffany McMutuary has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and was booked in jail on a $75,000 bond for the shooting death of 38-year-old Anthony D. Davis.
McMutuary called 911 at 12:41 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, to report that she shot Davis in self defense after she reported that Davis had grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her during an argument.
"She said she got away from Davis and retrieved his gun from another room," a Dec. 2020 MNPD news release reads. "McMutuary said she confronted Davis with the pistol and shot him as he advanced on her."
Davis died at the scene.
Police said that the couple had a "history of domestic incidents," and McMutuary consented to an interview with detectives.
