A Nashville woman was killed on April 4 in a single-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of Sawyer Brown Road.
The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victim as 37-year-old Stephanie Evans who they said was driving north when her PT Cruiser left the road at a curve and struck a mailbox and a tree.
West Precinct officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. and determined that Evans was not wearing a seatbelt, and results of the routine toxicology report are pending.
