The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on future road and bridge paving and other rehabilitation projects on the Natchez Trace Parkway through August 9.
According to NPS, those rehabilitation efforts include the parkway's motor road, access roads, interpretive pull-outs, parking areas, bridges, culverts, and associated audible pavement marking and striping.
"The proposed project would establish a management framework for more efficiently reviewing and implementing these types of site-specific projects in the future," a news release reads.
NPS began accepting feedback on July 10, and they encourage the public to comment on the proposed projects online here.
“Your feedback is critical in understanding the issues and topics that the NPS should examine for this project,” NPS Chief of Resource Management Christina Smith said, “Civic engagement helps the project team identify design and resource considerations."
