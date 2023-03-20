Sylvan Park was the latest Nashville area to see Nazi imagery after swastikas, "white power" and other hate slogans were spray painted on several homes by at least two people early Sunday morning.
The incident specifically targeted five homes on Westlawn Drive, and Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and Idaho Avenues, by what the Metro Nashville Police Department described only as "two white males who had their faces covered."
MNPD is now asking that residents in the area of the incident review security camera footage, and that anyone with information about the suspects or the vandalism call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
"Nashville stands united against the hate and bigotry these disgusting acts represent," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. "Grateful to Chief Drake and his team for their ongoing work to track down those responsible and hold them accountable. We will not tolerate antisemitism or discrimination of any kind in our city."
Police have now increased patrols in the Sylvan Park neighborhood as well as in other areas of the city that house Jewish institutions.
On Sunday afternoon, dozens of Sylvan Park residents and other community members worked together to remove the graffiti, with some residents speaking out against the intimidation tactics.
"We have made our choice and it is to create and support a neighborhood that fosters hope and mutual respect," one impacted family told reporters. "We are building our lives and friendships here and like a tree standing by the water, we shall not be moved."
Earlier this month, a Nazi banner was hung from the Chestnut Street Bridge which read (warning: offensive language including a Nazi slogan), “Thank you Bill Lee for tirelessly working to fight trannies and fags. We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”
The banner was erected the same day that Gov. Lee signed into law two pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation. Other displays of white supremacy have recently been seen across the midstate from Nashville to Franklin, Cookeville and Murfreesboro.
