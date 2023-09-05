A new Williamson County political action committee has been formed to “elect leaders who are committed to supporting the greater good of the community in a constructive and positive manner,” by increasing voter turnout and education, and soon endorsing candidates ahead of the October Franklin municipal election.
The Coalition for Common Sense TN “believes the community is at a critical crossroads as the quality of life that has made Williamson County one of the fastest growing and most desirable places in the country is being threatened by individuals and groups on the extremes.”
Coalition chairman Bob Ravener said that they are reviewing community surveys about the election, but at this time the PAC has not endorsed any candidate.
Ravener ran unsuccessfully for the House District 61 seat in 2022, a race that saw now Rep. Gino Bulso win the Republican primary and the election.
“There are a lot of people who are fed up with the inability for one side or the other to have a constructive dialogue about what to get done in government,” Ravener told The News.
“What we’re trying to do is help provide a voice for what we think are the majority of people who live in our community.”
The group boasts the support of "hundreds" of community members and leaders and plans further action focused on other future Williamson County elections.
“What’s really driven our action here is more and more people saying, ‘We’ve had enough. We need to stop the craziness, and let’s get back to having real dialogue, civil discourse, and focus on the work that has to get done at the local level,'" Ravener said. “Not very narrow, ideological, divisive issues.”
