The newly formed Coalition for Common Sense TN political action committee has announced its endorsements for the Franklin mayoral race and the four at-large alderman positions.
Those endorsements include incumbent Mayor Ken Moore, incumbent Aldermen Clyde Barnhill, Brandy Blanton and Ann Petersen, as well as Greg Caesar, who is running for the position C alderman seat. All of the positions are four-year terms.
“First and foremost, our Coalition is urging Franklin residents to go to the polls this fall,” Coalition for Common Sense TN Chairman Bob Ravener said.
“This is not the time to sit on the sidelines. The continued success of our city depends on electing people who are for Franklin.”
The PAC said that it based its endorsements on candidate surveys, public comments, and past voting records.
“Franklin is widely recognized as a model city and the Coalition believes Mayor Moore, Aldermen Barnhill, Blanton and Petersen as well as Greg Caesar have demonstrated a sincere commitment to Franklin’s continued success as a desirable community to live, work, raise a family and retire,” Ravener added.
“The incumbents, in particular, have successfully led Franklin through unprecedented growth using a common sense approach that has allowed our city to maintain its historic charm while welcoming newcomers into the community.”
The voter registration deadline for the Oct. 24 Franklin municipal election is Sept. 25, with early voting to take place from Oct. 4-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.