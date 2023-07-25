Nolensville Fire and Rescue’s Chief David Windrow has been named Chief of the Year by the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.
Windrow was recognized with the top honor on Monday during TFCA’s 55th annual conference in Murfreesboro.
Windrow began his fire service career in 1983 and previously served as Deputy Fire Chief in Brentwood before he was hired by the Town of Nolensville in 2020 to lead the town’s first municipal fire department, which began service in 2021.
According to a news release, nominations were made by Windrow’s peers and co-workers prior to a review by the TFCA’s Fire Chief of the Year Committee.
“Chief Windrow has dedicated himself to improving the fire service locally and globally," Nolensville Fire Marshal Matthew Lupo said. "His passion has been demonstrated to the members that proudly serve alongside him as he responds at all hours of the day on or off duty."
Since establishing the agency, NFR has seen an expansion in staff, training and equipment, along with the groundbreaking of the town’s first municipal fire station and the securing of land for a second station.
Windrow also serves as the co-chair for the Tennessee Ultimate Firefighter competition as well as on the Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission. He is the chairman of the Legislative Committee of Tennessee Fire Chiefs, chairs the fundraising efforts for the Fire Service Coalition, and has recently been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville.
“I am very proud to represent Nolensville specifically and the fire service globally,” Windrow told The News. “This award validates all the hard work that the men and women of the Nolensville Fire Rescue are accomplishing every day. I appreciate the support and sacrifices of my wife and family for the long days, missed weekends. This is an amazing honor as I celebrate my 40th anniversary in the fire service.”
Nolensville was also been recognized with the Excellence in Strategic Planning in Fire Service award by the Tennessee Municipal League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.