Nolensville Fire and Rescue and the Town of Nolensville held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 19 to celebrate the start of construction for Fire Station No. 1.
The ceremony featured remarks from Nolensville Fire Department Chief David Windrow and Mayor Halie Gallik before members of the fire department and town officials came forward to dig their shovels into the dirt to celebrate the first day of construction.
“We can’t know where we're going unless we know where we’ve been," Windrow said as he expressed thanks to everyone involved in the development of Nolensville’s first Fire Station. "It’s part of the fabric of this organization and this community."
“The project we're here to celebrate today is more than a building. We see it in a broader context as an important part of the greater effort to enhance the quality of service, through strategic infrastructure investment, and as a major step in improving the quality of life for our residents. And it's more than this brutal brick and mortar, it's a continuing commitment to growth and efficient and effective service.”
Last August, the Town Commission passed the motion for Station No. 1, 4-0 with one abstention to approve the resolution for a contract with TMPartners, PLLC for the construction of the new building.
“Lots of hours went into planning for this station, and I know as a board member there was a level of comfort with the information that David brought to us to know that he had done his homework to figure out the best service model for the town of Nolensville,” Gallik said.
Fire Station No. 1 is projected to take a year to construct and will be located at 7231 Haley Industrial Drive. When collecting data for potential sites for the new station, Windrow had to be prudent in choosing locations that allowed for quick response time in any direction. The site was strategically chosen to serve the northern and center portions of town while working in conjunction with the existing fire station.
“Our fire department has grown so much over the past two years, which really is a testament to this,” Gallik said. “The station has been designed to serve citizens for the next 20 to 30 years, so it will be a really amazing addition to our town.”
Within the last few years, the fire department has expanded from just fire prevention and response to EMT and response to medical calls. The new facility will help the department distribute a higher level of service to the community.
“This is what I hope will be one of many legacy achievements by this group and board that we’ll be able to point to for years to come," Windrow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.