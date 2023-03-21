A Nolensville man has been charged with eight counts of identity theft in what law enforcement said was a fraud scheme using the online gaming service DraftKings.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, in September 2022, TBI agents and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Authority Counsel began investigating 32-year-old Bruce Jamar Orr at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney Kim Helper.
"Authorities determined a large number of accounts fraudulently created and associated with an address in Nolensville," the news release reads.
On March 13, Orr was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury, and he was arrested on March 20 and booked into the Williamson County Jail on $35,000 bond.
Orr is scheduled to be arriagned on the charges on March 29, but no other information about the case has been made public.
