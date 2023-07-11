The Nolensville Police Department is now an accredited law enforcement agency, joining more than 300 agencies in Tennessee to hold the professional status.
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program was created by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police which “supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications services by establishing professional standards of accountability, management, and operations.”
On July 6, the Nolensville Board of Commissioners recognized NPD’s achievement in a presentation which was also attended by numerous law enforcement and elected officials from across Williamson County including TACP President and Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner who introduced NPD Chief Roddy Parker.
Faulkner called Parker a “cop’s cop, which is the highest highest compliment that I can pay.”
The three year accreditation process began in 2020 and has the potential to reduce the department’s liability insurance and opens the door to new grant opportunities.
“I am proud of how far we have come in five years,” Parker said. “The dedication of our police officers to this town and this department has been the driving force behind this recognition.
“We knew the department was going to grow and we wanted to lay a foundation that would enhance our growth and also our professionalism as we move forward with the correct policies and procedures and best practices.”
NPD is not the only public service in the town that has reached a milestone, as the town is set to be presented with the Excellence in Strategic Planning in Fire Service by the Tennessee Municipal League this month.
The award recognizes the work done over the past three years as fire service transferred from the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department to the town’s first municipal fire service with Nolensville Fire and Rescue, which began operations in 2021.
In May, the town broke ground on the first municipal fire station and has secured the land for a second station, as well as other staffing, equipment and training advancements.
