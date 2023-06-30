Officials from the Town of Nolensville and Williamson County community members joined together on Thursday, June 29, to unveil a historic marker recognizing one of Williamson County’s pioneer African American families.
The historic marker reads in full:
“The journey of Arch Boleyjack from slavery to freedom -- Arch was born in 1840, in Old Virginia. He was brought to Nolensville, Tennessee by slave trader, John Boleyjack. After slavery in the late 1800’s, Arch purchased property at 2618 Sanford Road. During that time, he had to own land and pay poll taxes to be allowed to vote. In 1891, he achieved that goal leaving a legacy for his family. The property has remained in the Boleyjack name through four generations. Arch died in 1909 and is buried in the family cemetery on this property with his beloved ancestors.”
The marker recognizing Nolensville’s Boleyjack Cemetery on Sanford Road also marks a milestone for the Town of Nolensville as the land next to the cemetery will be the site of Nolensville’s future second fire station after the town purchased the land in 2022.
In May, the town broke ground on their first municipal fire station on Haley Industrial Drive, which is expected to be complete in 2024. There is no date on when Station 2 will begin construction.
Thursday’s ceremony included remarks from Nolensville Town Manager Victor Lay, Nolensville Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Lupo, and Ovie Elaine Bell, the great-granddaughter of Boleyjack.
“You will never know how much this moment in time means to the Boleyjack family,” Bell said.
Bell spoke passionately about Boleyjack, a man she never met but who she grew to know more as she researched her family lineage.
“We have never seen his face, we have never felt his embrace, yet his memory is embedded in our souls by the stories that were passed down from our grandmother, Margaret,” Bell said.
“I want to thank Arch for enduring all of the blood, sweat and tears that he shed for each and every one of his offspring. I hope that we have made you proud, because we are so proud of you.”
Lay called the relationship between the town and the Boleyjack family a “significant … perfect marriage” to both ensure the strength of public safety and the preservation of history, as the town provides upkeep for the cemetery and marker.
“Thank you to the Boleyjack family and the Bells for answering that call and actually working with us to come to this property today,” Lupo said. “This will be a great location for our Station 2 as Nolensville grows.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.