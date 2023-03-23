The National Transportation Safety Board issued their final report on the May 2021 plane crash into Percy Priest Lake that killed seven members of Brentwood’s Remnant Fellowship Church, concluding that the pilot became disoriented and lost control of the aircraft.
The accidental crash killed pilot Joe Lara, Gwen Shamblin Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah.
In June 2021, the NTSB released their preliminary report, and on March 22, 2023, the final report revealed the “probable cause(s)” of the crash to be “the pilot’s loss of airplane control due to spatial disorientation.”
The final report details that the 1982 Cessna Citation CE-501 jet “entered a high acceleration, unusual attitude, descending left turn from which the pilot was not able to recover,” and that the aircraft “was destroyed when it impacted Lake Percy Priest shortly after takeoff from Smyrna Airport,” crashing into 2-8 foot deep waters.
The report stated that there was “no evidence of any preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.”
Investigators were able to recover about two thirds of the wreckage which had been “heavily fragmented.”
The listed cause of death of the pilot was “multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and the manner of death was accident,” with the report stating that “the exam was limited by fragmentation and no internal organs were available for examination.”
0.052 grams per hectogram (gm/hg) of ethanol was found in the pilot’s muscle tissue, as well as N-butanol, with 0.021 gm/hg and 0.013 gm/hg of ethanol found in the muscle and kidney tissue of the pilot-rated passenger, but said that it is “unlikely that the pilot’s or the pilot-rated passenger’s medical condition were factors in this accident.”
The report also details the pilot's documented experience and traning, noting that he had completed 11.4 hours of instructor taining in the jet in 2020, and had a total of 1680.5 hours of flight experience, 83 of which were in the crashed jet.
The report also details challenges that the pilot had with understanding and operating some of the aircraft's systems and instrumentation.
The crash gained national attention, which grew larger when the controversial church became the subject of the HBO docuseries “The Way Down.”
