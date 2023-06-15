Emergency crews were dispatched to a partial building collapse on Southeast Parkway in Franklin on Thursday afternoon.
The building sustained damage, including a partially caved-in ceiling, during Thursday afternoon's storm. The Franklin Fire Department said that although the building was occupied at the time of the collapse, there were no reported injuries.
The mix-used building, located at 145 Southeast Parkway, is home to multiple businesses, including Network Healthcare Franklin and Battle Page Insurance Agency. Occupants were asked to evacuate following the damage.
According to the FFD, city officials are working with property management to evaluate structural integrity and determine next steps.
More information is expected to be released at a later time.
