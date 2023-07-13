A Madison man has been charged in connection with several auto burglaries and a multi-agency high speed chase across Williamson County on Friday, July 7.
18-year-old Tremont L. Wilson was charged with auto burglary, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest in a vehicle, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, speeding, driving without a license, violation of the light law in a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.
The ongoing investigation includes the Franklin Police Department, Brentwood Police Department, Nolensville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Nashville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, and began approximately 3:15 a.m. on July 7, when FPD officers responded to reported vehicle burglaries happening at The Landings apartment complex involving at least 10 people.
Those suspects fled in two vehicles, a 2023 Nissan Frontier truck and a 2015 gold Lincoln MKZ, when officers arrived.
According to BPD, the Lincoln had been stolen at gunpoint from a woman around 11:20 p.m. on July 5. The unidentified woman was not injured in that incident.
Police pursued both vehicles “at a high rate of speed” onto Interstate 65 North where they used spike strips to disable the vehicle’s tires.
The Lincoln eventually crashed into a pole on the interstate near Concord Road in Brentwood where the suspects fled on foot into a woodline.
The truck crashed into two vehicles and continued into Nolensville where it crashed again and was disabled.
Police said that Tremont, the driver of the truck, fled on foot and was later captured at a woodline.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for hours in the wooded Brentwood area where most of the suspects fled from, but only Tremont was located and arrested that morning.
Police said that both of the suspects' vehicles had been stolen, and they recovered other stolen items from the vehicles. As of Thursday, July 13, at least two of the wanted suspects have been identified.
“Their [law enforcement agencies] focus has now shifted to identifying and arresting the six at-large suspects," FPD said. "Officers from all of these agencies will continue working together to aggressively deter, detect, and arrest the increasing number of auto burglars plaguing Williamson County communities, and much of middle Tennessee.”
