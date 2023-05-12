Parnassus Books has acquired Hooks Book Events, a provider of nonfiction book and author programs for businesses and organizational teams.
According to a news release, Hooks Book Events was founded in 2007 in Washington D.C., and the two companies have been partners since 2012. Hooks Book Events will now operate as a division of Parnassus.
“I’ve worked with Perry [Pidgeon Hooks] and Hooks Book Events for years, both as an author and as a bookseller, and I’ve seen this company fill an important role in the business community,” Parnassus founder Ann Patchett said. “The acquisition of Hooks Book Events expands our ability to get books and authors in front of more people in more settings, and it gives me a chance to work with one of the most innovative and dynamic people I know.”
In spring of 2020, Hooks Book Events company began delivering online programs, and now serves Fortune 500 companies, federal government agencies, and nonprofits nationwide.
“Ann and Parnassus have been supporters of ours for so long and have shared our passion for connecting people through books,” Hooks Book Events Executive Director Perry Pidgeon Hooks said. “I am thrilled to be able to continue our work as a part of Parnassus, and to serve the Nashville and Tennessee communities.”
