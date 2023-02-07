Parnassus Books celebrated the reopening of their Nashville International Airport location with the unveiling of BNA’s new Grand Lobby on Jan. 24.
“Parnassus opened their original airport location in 2017, but the store has been temporarily closed throughout the airport renovation project.
Parnassus marketing and communications manager Sarah Arnold said in an email that the store was “completely redesigned with the goal of bringing the feel of the original Parnassus location to the airport,” including their support of local authors and local communities.
“We're thankful to Hudson [Group] and the folks at BNA for putting such a strong emphasis on having local businesses represented at the airport,” Arnold said. “Spotlighting places like Parnassus, Kijiji Coffee, and Puckett's Grocery at the intersection of so many travelers' journeys is huge for small businesses like us. It's also huge for local authors who often aren't represented at those big national chain bookstores.
“With this airport location, we have the opportunity to pair customers with amazing books they haven't heard of or may not be able to find in their hometowns. We're also thrilled to be among the first places travelers see that make Nashville special.”
BNA’s Grand Lobby includes 24 Transportation Safety Administration security lanes as well as multiple retail spaces and art installations.
“Since the launch of BNA Vision in 2017, we’ve been hard at work building and renovating Nashville International Airport to meet the travel demands of Tennessee today and into the future,” Nashville International Airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen said in a news release.
“The new Grand Lobby dramatically changes the look, feel, and energy of the airport. We’ve more than doubled our security screening capacity to handle the region’s growth and popularity as a destination. With large-scale art installations, high-definition video displays, new restaurants and retail spaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows, it will be clear as soon as you step foot into BNA that Nashville is home to a world-class airport.”
The renovation is a part of the “BNA Vision” project which is projected to be complete this year.
“The opening of the new on-airport Hilton Hotel and International Arrivals Facility later this year will mark the completion of our original BNA Vision plan, but we’re already looking beyond that given Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s unprecedented growth,” Kreulen said.
“The next phase, which we’re calling New Horizon, is an additional $1.4 billion plan phased out over the next six years with completion in late 2028. That work is underway now, and we can’t wait to share our progress over the next few years.”
