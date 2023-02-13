A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Franklin on Monday morning.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, the unidentified 61-year-old man was hit by a car that was exiting the Frazier Drive McDonalds at approximately 7:58 a.m.
Police said that the man was carrying The Contributor newspapers and a vendor ID when he was injured and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
No charges have been filed against the unidentified 32-year-old driver from Hermitage at this time, but police are still investigating and ask that any witnesses call (615) 794-2513.
According to their website, The Contributor "helps our homeless neighbors establish their own micro-businesses and work their way into housing through selling an award-winning street paper."
