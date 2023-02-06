The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the Jan. 30 shooting of a woman in Green Hills, while another suspect is still wanted by police.
According to an MNPD news release, Michael A. Green, whose Dodge Avenger sedan was recorded near the scene of the shooting, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping in that attack, and they said that he is also being charged with additional violent crimes.
"While our daughter’s injuries will take time to heal, this vicious attack will not stop her. Many of you have seen the video of her attack which sickens us, but you see her fighting spirt, and she will go on to share her love of medicine and love of helping children with the world," the unidentified woman's family said in part in a statement in which they also thanked first responders and their community for what they called an "outpouring of support."
Teams of detectives are working to identify the 2 males involved in accosting & shooting a 26-yr-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Dr at 11:38 p.m. Mon. The crime was recorded by a nearby surveillance camera. Have info? Pls📞Nashville Crime Stoppers, 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/YUB203n3EQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 31, 2023
Police said that Green is also the suspect in a Jan. 23 robbery of a woman on Burnett Road in Old Hickory where he allegedly stole the woman’s minivan.
Green has been charged with carjacking, use of a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession related to that incident.
At the time of his Feb. 4 arrest, Green was free on a $55,000 bond following his May 2022 arrest in connection with an armed robbery in Madison in which he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and bound the man’s arms and legs with duct tape before taking the man in a car trunk to a wooded area near Percy Priest Dam where he was released.
Green was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in that incident, and he has now been jailed on $1.32 million bond.
Green’s arrest came days after anonymous donors announced a $50,000 reward for information in the case, as police continue to work to identify and arrest a second suspect.
