Metro Nashville Police Department Cold Case and Missing Person Unit detectives have released the sketch of a woman found dead near Bellevue in 2020 in hopes that the public can help identify her.
The woman's body was found on November 26, 2020, inside an abandoned house in the 7000 block of Highway 70, with police adding that it's believed she died from an accidental drug overdose.
Metro Nashville Police describe the woman as white, standing 5-foot-4, weighing 225 pounds, and who appeared to be in her 20s. She had "reddish-brown wavy hair" and brown eyes.
On Sept. 14, police released the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sketch of the woman, having previously released a photo of a tattoo of a heart above a comma forming a semi-colon on the woman's left wrist.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death contact cold case detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.