Photo: Joaquin Corbalan

Polls will open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, for Brentwood's general election for City Commission.

All four candidates -- Nelson Andrews, Anne Dunn, Susannah Macmillan and Ken Travis -- are incumbent City Commissioners who are running uncontested, so this election did not have an early voting period.

Any resident who is a registered voter can cast a ballot at any of the following locations:

  • John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road;
  • Brentwood Safety Center East, located at 1300 Sunset Road;
  • Brenthaven Church, located at 516 Franklin Road.

More information can be found on the Williamson County Election Commission website here.