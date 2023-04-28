Polls will open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, for Brentwood's general election for City Commission.
All four candidates -- Nelson Andrews, Anne Dunn, Susannah Macmillan and Ken Travis -- are incumbent City Commissioners who are running uncontested, so this election did not have an early voting period.
Any resident who is a registered voter can cast a ballot at any of the following locations:
- John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road;
- Brentwood Safety Center East, located at 1300 Sunset Road;
- Brenthaven Church, located at 516 Franklin Road.
More information can be found on the Williamson County Election Commission website here.
