The Franklin Ethics Commission will hold a public hearing at noon on July 27 following several complaints against Franklin Alderman At-Large Gabrielle Hanson.
On June 27, the Ethics Commission reviewed seven complaints against Hanson filed by citizens during June which allege that Hanson violated the city’s municipal code, finding that the complaints had merit.
Those complaints referred to a May email written by Hanson to Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen and fellow members of the airport board in which she complains about the BNA’s sponsoring of the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition’s 2023 Juneteenth celebrations.
The story was first reported by the Williamson Herald, in which Hanson also “respectfully requested” that BNA “either withdraw the financial support and public endorsement of FJEC, or write a check to the African American Heritage Society [of Williamson County.]”
The African American Heritage Society also hosts annual Juneteenth celebrations in Franklin, but Alderman Hanson alleged that the FJEC has caused “division” within the Franklin community, and called the group the “equivalent to Franklin's local BLM [Black Lives Matter] chapter.”
Hanson signed the email “City of Franklin Alderman At-Large.”
On June 9, FJEC issued a statement in which they said that while they were aware of Hanson’s email to BNA, they remained “focused on our Juneteenth Celebrations.”
Hanson has until July 17 to respond in writing to the complaints, if she chooses to do so.
On July 6, the Ethics Commission will meet to select a fourth temporary Ethics Commissioner to fill the place of Commissioner Juanita Patton who recused herself from the matter citing her involvement with the AAHSWC.
In May, the Ethics Commission dismissed several complaints against Hanson, as well as complaints against other BOMA members.
Those now dismissed complaints against Hanson stemmed from comments that she made on a podcast and radio show where she claimed to have had a premonition about the March 27 Covenant School shooting. Hanson also made additional false comments about the motive of the shooting, comments which were disputed by the Metro Nashville Police Department.
