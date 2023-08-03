One of Mayor John Cooper’s top priorities for the end of his term will be inherited instead by his successor.
The Metro Council will not consider a $160 million plan to renovate the Fairgrounds Speedway before the end of this term later this year. A final vote was already seen as unlikely, as it would have required special-called meetings due to time constraints.
"We've got great community support and support in the council. There just simply aren't enough meetings left in the current term for the council to fully consider this, when you factor in the election and all of the other things going on," Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell said Tuesday via The Tennessean.
Election Day on Thursday, followed by runoffs next month, will determine the new mayor and council. Few candidates have expressed outright enthusiasm for making Cooper’s plan a priority in the new term. A spokesperson for Cooper did not respond to a request for comment.
At a public meeting late last month, supporters and opponents sparred over the proposal, debating the cost, the city’s priorities and neighborhood impacts of a plan that is geared at bringing top-tier NASCAR races back to the Nashville track.
Added John Spragens, president of the Coalition Against Racetrack Expansion:
“We want to thank people from all across Metro for making their voices heard. This proposed racetrack deal was flawed from the start. The proposal did not fit the track and the finances did not work. We’re glad everyone involved now has a chance to evaluate what could work for this historic facility.”
