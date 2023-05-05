Following the March 27 mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, the Tennessee General Assembly hurried to finish its business for the year as throngs of protesters calling for new gun restrictions descended on the Capitol.
The legislature declined to pass any new gun regulations, and Gov. Bill Lee said he would call lawmakers back to special session to do so (he hasn’t made the call official yet).
The News sister publication Nashville Scene recapped the session in its new issue out Thursday.
Read about what transpired at the legislature this year:
Is a Special Session Coming?: The legislature adjourned without heeding the governor’s calls for gun reform
What About Schools?: The legislature passed bills related to third-grade reading, ESAs and school safety — but not guns
The Legislature’s Nonstop Whipping of Metro Nashville: Nashville tries to fight back against anti-Metro legislation
No Cares for Health Care: Legislators took aim at gender-affirming care for youth and HIV prevention funding, renewed their commitment to abortion ban
Where Our Money’s Going: The state budget shows where the Republican supermajority’s true priorities lie
