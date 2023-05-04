Friends of Franklin Parks held a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration of the Hayes House in The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on May 2.
The historic Victorian farmhouse was built at the end of the 19th century, and in 2018, the City of Franklin approved restoration efforts using grant funds from the Tennessee Historical Commission, with continued advocacy and fundraising from the FOFP.
“This house is in really great shape, the bones are strong and it will be obviously be a light-touch restoration, and they’ve assured us that it’ll be done by the end of the year,” FOFP President Jay Sheridan said.
According to the FOFP, the group has raised nearly $750,000 for the restoration project, with donations accepted online here.
Once completed, the restored Hayes House and event lawn will be used for educational purposes highlighting the history of the farm, as well as housing a fine art gallery and a rental space for weddings, corporate and community events.
