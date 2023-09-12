A $500 reward is being offered for information about the vandalism of Nolensville's historic Morton-Brittain House after several 153-year-old windows were destroyed on the property.
On August 22, two unidentified children, who are believed to have been walking home from school around 3:30 p.m., were recorded on a security camera throwing rocks at the King Street home.
Several of the windows were broken, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage due to the historic nature of the glass. Nolensville Historical Society member and restoration volunteer Dave Carpenter said it will be a challenge to replace the windows with glass of the era.
"We've been working on this house for five years, and it's always disappointing when you have to take a step back," Carpenter said, adding that all of the work on the house is done by a small number of volunteers.
"This town is growing and a lot of this history is starting to disappear."
Now, Carpenter said, volunteers are needed to help with the continued renovations, and anyone of any ability or experience is welcome to help with the home.
"They don't need to know construction," Carpenter said. "There's lots of things we can do and show them, and if they want to learn, we're more than happy to teach them."
The reward has been put up by an unidentified private person and not the Nolensville Historical Society, which has been working for years to save and now renovate the home.
The Nolensville Historical Society accepts online donations and is preparing for their annual rummage sale which will support their ongoing historical preservation project.
That sale will take place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Historic Nolensville School.
