The second suspect in the Jan. 30 shooting of a woman in Green Hills was arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department detectives on Feb. 9.
According to an MNPD news release, 22-year-old Desmond M. Tyler was arrested on Thursday night on Merritt Street in Old Hickory.
Tyler was charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, and was jailed on a $915,000 bond.
As previously reported, the unidentified 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times while walking in Green Hills, and a $50,000 reward was later announced, but it's unclear at this time if that reward offer led to information on the suspects.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Michael A. Green, whose Dodge Avenger sedan was recorded near the scene of the shooting, was arrested on Feb. 4, and he was charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping in that attack.
Police said that Green is also the suspect in a Jan. 23 robbery of a woman on Burnett Road in Old Hickory where he allegedly stole the woman’s minivan.
Green has been charged with carjacking, use of a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession related to that incident.
At the time of his Feb. 4 arrest, Green was free on a $55,000 bond following his May 2022 arrest in connection with an armed robbery in Madison in which he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and bound the man’s arms and legs with duct tape before taking the man in a car trunk to a wooded area near Percy Priest Dam, where he was released.
Green was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in that incident, and was jailed on $1.32 million bond.
