The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking public help in identifying a person they said stole approximately $3,500 in tools from Walmart on Feb. 5.
According to an SHPD news release, the unidentified suspect has neck tattoos and left the store in a Hyundai Sonata, which they said had stolen plates from Davidson County.
Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the theft, contact SHPD Det. Gillam at 931.451.0783 or by email at [email protected], or submit an anonymous tip here.
