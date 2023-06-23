A sobriety checkpoint will take place on Franklin Road on Friday night in memory of Brentwood Police Department Officer Destin Legieza who was killed by a drunk driver in 2020.
The checkpoint will take place from 9-11 p.m. between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle, involving members of BPD, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
In 2022, more than 200 alcohol-related crashes were reported in Williamson County. In total, 19.2% of the fatal crashes in Williamson County were alcohol related.
Tennessee state law requires law enforcement agencies are required to publicly announce checkpoints prior to their implementation.
