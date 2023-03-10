The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the construction of a new police headquarters during their March 6 meeting.
The board approved the $37,500,000 project in a five to four vote, with Mayor Jim Hagaman and Aldermen William Pomeroy, Trent Linville and Jason Cox voting against the item.
Debate about the project centered around rising costs of construction materials due to inflation, city finances and the number of needed infrastructure projects and upgrades that the city is facing from roads to the water treatment facility.
“What is comes down to is that, the police station, moving that forward, based on our current knowledge, is going to put us in a tough financial position that will preclude other really important priorities as well,” Linville said.
“Our police department can not be [a] second thought any longer,” Alderman Hazel Nieves said.
Mayor Hagaman cited increases in the cost of the project from the contractor, Hensel Phelps, for his vote against the resolution in hopes that it could go back to the bidding stage.
“That, to me, is indicative of what’s next in this,” Hagaman said.
Construction of the now-approved 60,000 square-foot building on Hathaway Boulevard off of Port Royal Road is anticipated to begin this spring and take place over the next 20 months.
This facility will meet the needs of our growing department for decades to come,” SHPD said in a social media post.
