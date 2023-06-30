The City of Spring Hill broke ground on its future Spring Hill Police headquarters on Monday, June 26.
The 60,000 square-foot building will be located on Hathaway Boulevard off of Port Royal Road. Construction is anticipated to take place over the next 20 months.
The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the $37,500,000 project in their March meeting.
“Thank you, citizens, very much, because we truly believe in you and we truly know that this is what you want and this is what Spring Hill needs,” Mayor Jim Hagaman said.
