Spring Hill Fire Department
The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Battle Creek Way on Thursday evening that resulted in a car submerged in the creek. 
 
"Units arrived and we are thankful to report both occupants were able to get out on their own," SHFD said in a social media post. 

The car was removed on Friday, but no further details on the crash were released.
 
SHFD also responded to a crash on Saturn Parkway on Friday after a vehicle went off the road and into a ravine.

That unidentified driver was trapped and had to be extricated by first responders.
 
Week-long rain has caused hazardous road conditions, flooding and some road closures in Williamson County and surrounding areas, with rain continuing into next week.
 