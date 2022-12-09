The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Battle Creek Way on Thursday evening that resulted in a car submerged in the creek.
"Units arrived and we are thankful to report both occupants were able to get out on their own," SHFD said in a social media post.
The car was removed on Friday, but no further details on the crash were released.
SHFD also responded to a crash on Saturn Parkway on Friday after a vehicle went off the road and into a ravine.
That unidentified driver was trapped and had to be extricated by first responders.
Week-long rain has caused hazardous road conditions, flooding and some road closures in Williamson County and surrounding areas, with rain continuing into next week.
