Spring Hill house fire 2/19/23
SHFD

A Spring Hill home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Spring Hill Fire Department social media post, at approximately 2:34 p.m., crews were dispatched to a single-story home in the Southern Springs neighborhood where they found "heavy fire" coming from the rear of the home.

Flames also damaged a neighboring home, but resulted in no injuries throughout the two-hour operation.

Mutual aid was provided by Columbia Fire and Rescue, Williamson County Rescue Squad, Maury County Fire, Williamson Fire and Rescue, Spring Hill Police Department and Williamson EMS.