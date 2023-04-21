A Spring Hill man is facing more than 40 charges, including multiple alleged sex crimes against children, following a “months-long investigation” by the Spring Hill Police Department.
47-year-old Daniel Leo Diemert has been indicted on the following charges by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
Two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit sexual exploitation, one county of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of casual exchange of a controlled substance between an adult and a minor, 14 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, one count of aggravated unlawful photographing, one count of invasion of privacy-reasonable expectation of privacy, seven counts of tobacco or vapor products sales to minors, one count of possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (metal tube.)
According to court documents, the alleged offenses occurred between May and August 2022, but due to the ages of the victims, few details have been made public.
The indictment does allege that Diemert provided an unspecified Schedule IV drug to a 13-year-old child, and that Diemert’s child sexual abuse charges are related to several unidentified victims who were aged 13-15 at the time of the offenses.
Diemert also allegedly provided Adderall and Vyvanse to children.
Diemert was booked in the Williamson County Jail on April 11 on a $200,000 bond and was arraigned in court on April 26.
No further information about the case has been made public at this time.
