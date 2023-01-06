The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying several people involved in an altercation that included someone who brandished a handgun.
According to an SHPD news release, officers were dispatched to the Body Shop Athletic Club on Stephen P. Yokick Parkway at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for a "reported disturbance involving a handgun."
Police said that several people who were playing basketball got into an argument which resulted in an unidentified person displaying a handgun and prevented people from leaving the scene.
Police said that no shots were fired, but now they are hoping to identify the people involved in the incident, all of whom were gone when officers arrived.
SHPD is asking anyone with information about the incident or those involved to submit an anonymous tip here.
