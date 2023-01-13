The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said is the suspect in a road rage incident on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
According to an SHPD news release, the incident occurred just after midnight on Wednesday morning when the unidentified victim reported that they were traveling south on Main Street when the unidentified driver of a black TRD-trim Toyota Tacoma with black rims allegedly pulled up beside the victim and pointed a handgun.
The gun was not fired and no one was injured in the incident, but now police are working to identify and contact the suspect who is described as a "a heavyset, middle-aged white male."
Police also released a short video clip of the incident which can be viewed online here.
SHPD is asking anyone with information about the incident or the truck's driver to contact Det. Thompson by email at gthompson@springhilltn.org or by submitting an anonymous tip online here.
