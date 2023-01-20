Three people were killed in an early-morning traffic crash in Spring Hill on Friday.
According to Spring Hill Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Justin Whitwell, the front-end collision occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Main Street near Rippavilla and resulted in the deaths of Spring Hill residents Linda and David Horton and Crystal McPherson, an Arizona woman who was residing in Columbia.
Police are still investigating the crash that saw the roadway close and reopen just after 9:30 a.m., but SHPD confirmed that the crash involved three vehicles, one of which was struck by a vehicle driven by McPherson.
The first vehicle that was struck did not involve any injuries to the unidentified driver, but police said McPherson’s vehicle then crossed the center line and struck the front-end of the Horton’s vehicle.
No other information about the crash, including the ages of the victims, has been released at this time.
