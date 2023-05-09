The Tennessee Department of Health on Friday announced it will distribute $121 million to 54 grantees in the first round of its $230 million Healthcare Resiliency Program.
The grant program launched in November 2022 through federal American Rescue Plan funds. The grants have two main areas of focus, according to a press release: capital investment grants to expand brick-and-mortar capacity and “practice transformation and extension” grants to improve access to services.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West will receive $11.3 million in capital investment as well as $7.6 million for the organization’s regional hospitals. Also receiving capital investment grants locally are long-term care facilities Abe’s Garden ($1.1 million) and Franklin-based American Health Partners ($1.7 million).
The practice transformation extension grants are meant to upgrade medical technology and services at hospitals, primary care providers, long-term care facilities or health care programs at academic institutions, according to the release. The funds can also be granted to organizations addressing health care related issues such as housing and food insecurity.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center was granted $3.9 million for a “nursing practice transformation initiative.” In addition, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will receive $3 million to address telemedicine in underserved populations. Neighborhood Health clinics will receive $1.9 million earmarked for chronic condition case management and Siloam Health is set to put $800,000 toward advancing health equity in underserved populations.
“We thank Gov. Lee and Tennessee’s General Assembly for recognizing the important work of our health care leaders, who have performed heroically over the last several years,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado in a release detailing the federally backed grants. “Our state and local leaders are helping Tennessee be the model in the southeast U.S. for meeting the needs of citizens where they live, work, play and worship. This is exactly how we improve the culture of health in Tennessee.”
