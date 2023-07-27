The annual State of the County address in Williamson County was the largest yet with around 500 people in attendance to hear an update from Mayor Rogers Anderson.
Kicking off the afternoon event, three scholarships were presented to students from the county. Sloan Hoesel from Brentwood High School and Hailey McBride from Ravenwood High School received the Youth Leadership Brentwood scholarships. Miles Brown from from Brentwood High School received the Leadership Franklin scholarship.
Williamson Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen said awarding the scholarships at the annual event was always good a time to look forward to the future of the community.
Anderson has given the address many times. After having been reelected last year, he has now served 21 years as the County mayor.
“He leads without a doubt in a big way,” Diane Giddens, chief of staff for Anderson, said when introducing the mayor. “Those around him know that he listens, and they have been heard.”
When he got on stage, Anderson remarked at the large crowd and joked that the fire marshal may even need to clear the room out. After recognizing the local leaders in the room, he began with public education.
“You don’t have an award-winning school system without the support and the collaboration of the school administrator and the 12 elected representatives that deal with the issues throughout our County on a monthly and daily basis,” Anderson said.
Williamson County Schools were ranked third out of 126 in the state in a 2023 Niche report behind just two city school districts, Anderson pointed out. The average ACT test score in WCS was 24.7 compared to the state average of 19.1, he added.
Anderson said around 71 percent of of this year's county property taxes went back to public education expenses. The mayor also noted a $20 million broadband investment would be funded in part from the American Rescue Plan Act, which he said was necessary after home schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic made clear that the rural parts of the county needed better access.
Anderson credited Governor Bill Lee’s GIVE Act, which he said will allow Williamson County to receive $15.5 million in grant funding for construction of a new campus for career and technical training for jobs like HVAC, plumbing, health sciences and aviation – if it is approved.
“Only in Williamson County, would we attempt to do that,” the mayor said.
Anderson touted the success of the County in other ways, including being named the only county in the state to reach attainment of socioeconomic parity with the rest of the country by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s 2023 economic study.
Anderson also said the County had been identified as the healthiest county in the state, but he said there was an area they could continue to improve.
“Mental health and suicide are on the top of our list that we need to be working on over the next few years,” Anderson said.
Anderson noted that because the Board of Commissioners previously joined a national opioid lawsuit that Williamson County is now slated to receive over $5.2 million in opioid settlement funds over the next 18 years. He has appointed an opioid task force that will establish guidelines for how to distribute the funds to utilize them for care and treatments to address opioid abuse.
“We believe in our law enforcement community,” Anderson continued. “We will stand behind them. They work hard, and we have to have them involved to have a safe community. And, they play such a large part in our quality of life.”
The mayor said the current starting pay for the sheriff’s office is the highest of 91 counties in Tennessee that responded to a recent survey. He added that the '23-24 budget includes an additional $340,000 for operating expenses and $9.6 million in capital funding for volunteer firefighting services, adding that 77 percent of rural areas are serviced by volunteer firefighters.
“Our Williamson County safety goal is to have volunteer fire protection service within a five mile radius of all the homes in the unincorporated area of our county,” he said.
Anderson recognized the importance of the Parks and Recreation Department to the County’s quality of life as well, giving an example of expansion in the Bethesda community where there are going to be six soccer fields, four tennis courts and six pickleball courts, just to name a few.
“One of the greatest parts of my job is serving the people and working hand in hand with others who also serve,” Anderson said. “The relationships and the desire to serve is the common denominator that exists to make our community stronger together.”
