Despite Gov. Bill Lee calling for the state legislature to take action on guns, Republican lawmakers seem hesitant to make any moves.
State Republican leaders stood with Lee as he announced his plan to increase school security following the Covenant School shooting. At his press conference on Tuesday, he stood alone as he called for action on gun reform, and statements from Republican legislators following the announcement indicate hesitancy.
“I am committed to protecting Tennesseans’ constitutional rights, including the right to due process,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) in a statement Tuesday. “I have always been and continue to be opposed to so-called ‘red-flag laws’ because they deprive citizens of their rights without due process.”
Despite Johnson’s opposition to anything called a red-flag law, his statement does not completely shut off the possibility of any gun legislation. He goes on to say he is in favor of making sure “criminals and those experiencing a severe mental health crisis” do not have access to guns, saying, “I am not willing to express support for or opposition to a bill that I have not seen.”
His sentiment was mirrored by Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) in the House, who took to Twitter with a video statement Wednesday in which he said “the Republicans in the House are not going to support a red-flag law, period.” Zachary did acknowledge that conversations are underway to figure out what can be done to make sure someone who poses a “direct, credible, imminent threat” does not have access to a gun — effectively the goal of red-flag laws.
Despite resistance from some Republicans, others seem to be more on board with getting gun legislation through this session. Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) tells the Scene that on Monday he plans to sign onto a late-filed bill by Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville) that would implement extreme risk protection orders, which would authorize law enforcement or relatives to petition for someone deemed a threat to themselves or others to have their guns taken away.
Shortly after this story was published, Freeman's extreme risk protection bill failed in the House Delayed Bills Committee.
“I’ve heard from so many Williamson County traditional Republicans who said overwhelmingly, we really need to do something about this gun violence,” says Whitson. The Williamson County representative has traditionally been more open to gun regulation than some of his Republican colleagues, saying he does not support constitutional carry and co-sponsoring another bill this session that would have required people to have guns secured in their cars. That bill was taken off notice by its sponsor, Rep. Caleb Hemmer (D-Nashville).
A red-flag law typically allows a court to order that someone's guns be taken away from them based on the testimony from family or law enforcement saying they may be a danger to themselves or others. These laws take slightly different forms in terms of enforcement across the country, but essentially accomplish the same thing: keeping guns out of the hands of people who may be a threat. Critics of red-flag laws argue that they infringe on Second Amendment rights, with House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) telling reporters earlier this month that he had yet to see a red-flag law around the country that he would support.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) came out in support of some form of red-flag legislation after the Covenant shooting, but he made it clear that other members of the Senate Republican Caucus might not feel the same way.
The Tennessee Firearms Association, a gun lobbying group, was quick to speak out against Lee’s proposal. On Tuesday, the group’s executive director John Harris released a statement calling the governor’s calls for “red-flag type” laws unconstitutional, although Lee did not expressly say “red-flag” during his presser, instead calling for “order-of-protection” laws.
“Do not let it go unnoticed that while Governor Lee takes the opportunity of the Covenant school murders to make calls for gun control, he has not once called for immediately arming teachers (as he promised in 2018), for immediately enacting REAL constitutional carry, or for immediately repealing numerous gun free zones,” reads the statement.
Despite the Republican supermajority’s resistance to any gun restrictions, Democrats have continued to make attempts at some “common-sense” gun laws. A bill from Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) would have introduced red-flag laws following an amendment, but it has not moved yet. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) said after the shooting that his committee would not take up any gun laws for the rest of the session. A late-filed bill from Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) would ban assault weapons but would need to be unanimously approved by a panel made up of the speaker of the Senate, the Senate majority leader and the Senate minority leader.
Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) came out in support of the governor, saying he is “right to make this a priority before session ends. We are ready to work with the governor and the supermajority to get something done.”
The clock is ticking for any action on guns, as some reports suggest the legislature could seek to end its business for the year as soon as next week.
