The State Review Board will meet at the Tennessee Historical Commission on Sept. 20 to vote on three nominations to the National Register of Historic Places from across the state, including a potential boundary increase for Harlinsdale Farm.
The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. at 2941 Lebanon Road in Nashville and is open to the public. It will also be held virtually. More information, including the meeting agenda, can be found here.
Harlinsdale Farm was originally added to the National Register of Historic Places in May 2006. The 200-acre property was established in 1933 and became an integral part of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry.
The premises currently consist of farmland, a dog park, a catch-and-release fishing pond, a 5K track, an equestrian trail, and the historical horse training grounds and agricultural buildings.
The State Review Board will determine whether to approve an expansion which will include the Harlin House and two outbuildings at 315 Franklin Road, which were part of the farm from 1942 to 1974.
The State Review Board is composed of 12 people with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. It also includes members representing the public.
The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.
