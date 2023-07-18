The annual holiday is approaching for shoppers to purchase clothing, school supplies and computers tax-free.
The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 30. But, there are some exceptions for items that will not be included.
For example, apparel that costs $100 or less will be considered tax free, but if an item is priced over that tax will apply. Jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment will also still have sales tax applied.
The $100 rule also applies to school supplies. While many school items such as binders, paper, writing utensils, art supplies, backpacks and more are acceptable, if an item's cost goes over that threshold, tax will apply.
Computers fall into their own category. They must be for personal use, not business, and have a price of $1,500 or less. Laptops and tablets fall into this category as well. Other electronic items like flash drives, software and printer supplies are not tax-exempt.
For a full list of exempt items coming up on the tax-free weekend see here.
A sales tax holiday for food is also approaching. While a tax-free grocery holiday lasted a month in 2022, this year it will last for three months between August 1 and October 31. Food items are taxed at 4 percent statewide with local taxes varying. Prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco will not be considered exempt items.
