Powerful winds caused widespread damage across Tennessee on Friday, including causing multiple deaths in Middle Tennessee and left thousands without power for days.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, peak winds on Friday, March 3, reached 64 mph at the Nashville International Airport, with Clarksville recording 79 mph winds.
The storm system killed at least 10 people across the Southeast, with three of those deaths reported in Middle Tennessee, including a Sumner County teen who died when she was struck by a falling tree.
According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, they received approximately 2,368 911 calls and 2,897 non-emergency number calls related to the storm.
Nashville emergency crews responded to numerous calls for trees down, trees down on wires, wires down, poles down, building/structure collapse, gas leaks and fire related incidents.
According to Nashville Electric Service, approximately 6,500 people were still without power at noon on Monday after the storm caused approximately 115,000 outages across their service area.
NES also said that linemen from Florida, North Carolina and Georgia have responded to Tennessee to address the damage, which resulted in the replacement of 135 NES utility poles.
