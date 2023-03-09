A Williamson County student has been arrested and charged with delivery of schedule II narcotics following Monday's overdose of a Franklin High School student on school grounds.
According to a Williamson County Sheriff's Office news release, the unidentified student was booked into the juvenile detention facility for "selling a drug laced with fentanyl to another student."
Since both students are minors, limited information has been released, but WCSO did previously confirm that the unidentified 16-year-old male victim was found unresponsive on Monday morning and was administered two doses of the narcotic overdose medicine Narcan by the school resource officer, WCSO Deputy Jeremy Wall.
The 16-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital, but no additional information about his condition has been made public.
The student who was charged with the felony in the incident had a hearing scheduled on Thursday to determine if they would be released to the custody of their parents, but the result of that hearing is unclear at this time.
