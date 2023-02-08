Franklin’s Studio Tenn theater company announced their new permanent theater in the Factory at Franklin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, which is expected to open this August.
The multimillion-dollar construction project is part of the overall renovation of the retail and entertainment venue which began last year.
Tuesday’s announcement took place in the Jamison Theater where it was announced that the future permanent space will be known as the Turner Theater. The venue is named after Brentwood philanthropist Cal Turner who gave a “significant donation” along with fellow local philanthropists Calvin and Marilyn LeHew, who will have the theater’s lobby named in their honor.
The construction on the theater is expected to be complete in August, ahead of the beginning of Studio Tenn’s 2023-24 season in October.
According to a news release, the venue will include dressing rooms, permanent lighting and professional-grade sound and acoustics, gathering areas, and a balcony with adjustable seating which can accommodate up to 329 patrons.
The permanent location will mark the first time in the studio’s 14-year history that all of the season’s performances will take place in one location.
Other speakers and dignitaries included Studio Tenn Chairman Tony McAlister, Managing Director Todd Morgan and Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy; Holladay Properties’ Partner and Senior Vice President of Development Allen Arender; Franklin Mayor Ken Moore; and actress, author, director, and producer Kathie Lee Gifford.
“This project has been years in development, halted by the pandemic and revived with guidance and partnership of Holladay Properties and so many other community leaders and Studio Tenn supporters,” McAlister said. “A permanent, purpose-built theater is something we – and Franklin and arts enthusiasts throughout the region – have dreamt about for a long time."
“Culture builds community, which is why we’re investing in a performance space that is worthy of the immense talent that Studio Tenn attracts to Williamson County,” Allen Arender, Partner and Senior Vice President of Development for Holladay Properties said in a video message. “Hosting Broadway-level performances and special events throughout the year will bolster The Factory’s reputation as an iconic destination where the arts come to life.”
Fundraising efforts have been underway through the “Make. Believe.” campaign and donations can be made online here, with Studio Tenn aiming to raise $3.5 million for construction on and management of Turner Theater, while also looking for permanent rehearsal and storage space.
“The arts have always been my secret hobby,” Turner said. “Not because I had talent, but something that brings you out of yourself and into a greater realm of spirituality is of God, and I believe in the mission and the purpose of Studio Tenn.”
