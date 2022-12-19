The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closures on state highways and interstates during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.
All temporary construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
According to a TDOT news release, AAA expects an estimated 2.6 million Tennesseans to travel between December 23 and January 2 with most of them driving.
“With so many people expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting everyone to their destinations safely is our top priority,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”
However, workers may be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects.
TDOT asks motorists to continue to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones.
Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device here.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter.
