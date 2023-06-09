This story has been updated with new reporting.
Former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to face federal charges on Thursday afternoon, sparking responses from both state and local Republican Party leaders.
On Thursday, multiple news outlets reported that Trump was indicted on seven federal charges stemming from the Department of Justice’s Special Counsel investigation led by Jack Smith, a former HCA Healthcare lawyer and federal prosecutor in Nashville.
On Friday afternoon, the charging documents were unsealed and revealed the the former president is facing a 37-count federal indictment, which can be read in full here.
Trump himself broke the news of his indictment in a Truth Social post on Thursday, in which he revealed that he has been summoned to appear in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday, June 13. He later posted a video to his Truth Social account where he further addressed his indictment.
Trump called the news of the indictment a “Dark day for the United States of America” and “election interference” and said that he will plead not guilty to any charges.
CNN reported that Trump was captured on an audio recording admitting that he was in possession of the classified documents, a recording in which he also reportedly admitted that he could not simply declassify the documents, a claim he has made for months.
The saga of the two-year investigation into the missing classified documents has led to speculation from politicians, legal experts and political pundits about the impact of the now court case on the 2024 general election for which Trump is currently the Republican front runner.
Trump’s indictment led to a flurry of outcry and defense of the former president, including from some Tennessee representatives, whose statements can be read below.
“I take this with a grain of salt,” Williamson County GOP Chairman Tracy Miller told The News in reaction to the indictment of the de facto head of the national Republican Party. “They have been after him time and time again, and often falsely so, so I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and I suspect this will shake out much the same way as a lot of these other accusations and charges have done in the past.”
Miller said that despite the news, the Williamson County GOP remains “energized.”
“The Republican Party, we’ve never been more needed than we are right now, and I think that what they’re doing to President Trump is just another sign of that,” Miller said.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn called the federal indictment “the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work,” calling into question other investigations over the handling of sensitive documents by former Sect. of State Hillary Clinton and current President Joe Biden.
Sen. Bill Hagerty also called the charges "our two-tiered justice system on full display" and that "making America look like a banana republic is incredibly irresponsible."
Congressman Andy Ogles, who earned Trump's endorsement during his 2022 campaign and in May touted another endorsement from the former president aimed at the 2024 campaign, called on Trump's GOP competition for the presidency to speak out against the charges.
"Any candidate for the Presidency who refuses to immediately, unequivocally, and publicly denounce the Department of Justice's blatant double standards and their politically-motivated witch hunt against President Trump is nothing short of an enemy of the people."
