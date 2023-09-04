The Tennessee Supreme Court has unanimously elected Holly Kirby as its chief justice, effective Friday. The term is set to last two years.
Kirby succeeds Roger Page in the position. She was appointed to the court in 2014 by then-Gov. Bill Haslam after spending nearly two decades on the Tennessee Court of Appeals.
The chief justice attended University of Memphis School of Law and is, according to the court, the first Memphis graduate to sit on the Supreme Court.
Kirby was the first woman partner at Burch, Porter & Johnson in Memphis and was the first woman to serve on the appeals court when then-Gov. Don Sundquist appointed her in 1995.
“I am honored to have been chosen chief justice by my colleagues on the Court,” Kirby said. “I have the highest respect for Justice Page, my predecessor as chief justice, Justice Bivins, also a former chief justice, Justice Campbell, and now Justice Tarwater.
"Tennessee has the finest judiciary in the country; our judges are dedicated public servants who serve with integrity. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with all of them to strengthen public confidence in our courts, access to justice for vulnerable citizens, and the rule of law in Tennessee.”
A ceremonial investiture with Gov. Bill Lee is scheduled for Oct. 4.
Also effective Sept. 1 was the addition of Dwight Tarwater, former legal counsel to Haslam, to the court. He succeeds the retiring Justice Sharon Lee, meaning the five members of the court were all appointed by Republican governors.
